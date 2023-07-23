Bodies of 4 killed in Alaska helicopter crash are recovered from lake

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska say search and rescue divers have recovered the bodies of a helicopter pilot and three state scientists whose aircraft went down in a shallow lake last week. The three were on assignment with the Division of Geological and Geophysical Survey, part of the state’s natural resources department. The helicopter crashed Thursday. The cause is under investigation. Search and rescue divers arrived at the site around 10:45 p.m. Saturday and recovered the bodies about 6 a.m. Sunday. The helicopter’s wreckage was about 50 miles south of Utqiagvik, the northernmost city in the U.S.

