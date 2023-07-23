‘Mama bears’ may be the 2024 race’s soccer moms. But where the GOP seeks votes, some see extremism

In many election cycles, there’s a snappy shorthand used to describe the type of voters who may help decide the winner. Think soccer moms or security moms. Even NASCAR dads. And now, the “mama bears.” These are conservative mothers and grandmothers who’ve organized for “parental rights,” including banning discussion of gender identity in schools. They’ve been classified as extremists by the Southern Poverty Law Center. But they’ve also been among the most coveted voters so far in the 2024 Republican presidential primary. Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and other candidates have praised them. DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, predicts they’ll be a “game changer” in the 2024 election.

