Weekend shootings leave at least 6 dead, 20 others wounded in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Six people have died and at least 20 others were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago. Police say a shooting early Saturday in the city’s North Lawndale neighborhood killed one man and wounded four other men. Three people, including two women, were shot Saturday night on Chicago’s South Side when shots were fired from an alley at a group of people. Police said a man was found shot inside an overturned vehicle about 1:25 a.m. Sunday. He later was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot Friday night — also on the city’s South Side. Since Friday, Chicago police responded to at least nine separate shooting scenes.

