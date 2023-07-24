Amazon Launches First Delivery Station in Idaho Falls, Creating Over 150 New Jobs

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Amazon announces the operational commencement of its first delivery station in Idaho Falls, enhancing the company's delivery network in Eastern Idaho.

Monday's ribbon cutting will officially welcome the building into the community.

The state-of-the-art facility began dispatching packages in April, working with Amazon's delivery service partners and Flex drivers to provide prompt delivery services to customers in the region.

"Our expansion into Idaho Falls underscores our unwavering commitment to exceptional service," said Operations Manager Danny Woodruff. "Amazon's presence in Idaho Falls not only enables us to better serve our customers but also stimulate the local economy and foster connections within the community."

Idaho Commerce Secretary Tom Kealy praised the new venture, stating, "Amazon's decision to set up a delivery station in Idaho Falls reflects the region's business-friendly environment and rapid growth. This investment will spur job creation and bolster our state's logistics infrastructure, to the advantage of businesses and consumers alike."

The new delivery station in Idaho Falls will generate over 150 jobs, including full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles, in addition to opportunities for local delivery service partners and Flex drivers. Interested applicants are invited to explore current openings and apply.

Delivery stations play a pivotal role in Amazon's logistics network, serving as the last stop before packages arrive at customers' doorsteps. Employees sort packages based on delivery routes, then load them onto vehicles for delivery service partners or Flex drivers, who finalize the delivery of a wide array of goods to customers.

For more information on Delivery Station jobs, Flex Driver Positions, and Delivery Service Partners, visit CLICK HERE.