Opposition in Kenya gathers evidence of ‘police atrocities’ against protesters to take to the ICC

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Opposition parties in Kenya said they are filing charges of “police atrocities” that left 30 people dead at the International Criminal Court in the wake of protests against the rising cost of living and the imposition of new taxes. Opposition coalition leader Raila Odinga called for a press conference on Tuesday announcing that his party was “assembling more evidence” of police brutality against protesters and what he said was the targeting of people from his Luo ethnic community living in western Kenya. In the last three weeks, protests have spread across Kenya with people calling out the government over the rising cost of living and newly imposed taxes that have caused a substantial fuel price hike.

