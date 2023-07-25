UK billionaire Joe Lewis, owner of Tottenham soccer team, charged with insider trading in US

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say British billionaire and Tottenham soccer team owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in New York on insider trading charges. The city’s top federal prosecutor disclosed the indictment in a video statement Tuesday. Authorities say Lewis slipped confidential business information to others, including his romantic partners and private pilots. A message seeking comment was sent to a spokesperson for Lewis’ company, Tavistock Group. Lewis has investments from real estate to biotechnology, and he has owned Tottenham since 2001.

