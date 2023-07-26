A fire on a ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning in the North Sea and 1 crew member has died

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A fire on a freight ship carrying nearly 3,000 cars is burning out of control in the North Sea. The Dutch coast guard said one crew member had died, others were hurt and it was working to save the vessel from sinking. Boats and helicopters were used to get the 23 crew members off the ship after they tried unsuccessfully to put out the blaze. A Coast Guard spokesperson told The Associated Press that vessels on scene were looking at how to get the fire under control and preparing for all scenarios. It was burning about 17 miles north of the Dutch island of Ameland. The cause of the blaze and how the crew member died weren’t immediately clear.

