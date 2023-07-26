Several ministers are out as Trudeau shakes up Canada’s Cabinet

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a major Cabinet shake-up as he readies his team for the next federal election. Trudeau removed seven ministers and changed two-thirds of the portfolios. Defense, justice, public safety, health, heritage, fisheries and procurement have new ministers. Only seven ministers are staying in the same jobs. Some are out after saying they won’t run in the next election, which must take place by October 2025. Polls indicate Trudeau’s Liberal Party is trailing the rival Conservatives.

