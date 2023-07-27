Dozens of smuggled people found working in ‘horrible’ conditions at illegal California pot plant

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in California’s Central Valley say they’ve found dozens of people working and living in “horrible” conditions at an illegal marijuana plant. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says 60 people, including one juvenile, were found Wednesday at the site on unincorporated land. The people apparently were smuggled into the U.S. several days ago with the promise of good-paying jobs and a place to stay. However the Sheriff’s Office says instead, they were forced to process marijuana while staying in horrible living conditions to pay back the smugglers. Sheriff Vern Warnke calls the situation heart-wrenching and says authorities will try to help the victims. So far, no arrests have been made.

