5 things to know for July 28: Trump, Record heat, Emmy Awards, Russia, Uvalde

(CNN) — The world’s largest community of 3D-printed homes is being built in Texas, with residents slated to move in starting in September. The 100-home neighborhood just unveiled its first completed model — with curved walls “printed” using a concrete mix. Prospective buyers appear to be enticed by the robotic printers, but it remains to be seen if the technology can further cement its influence on the housing market.

1. Trump

Former President Donald Trump is facing new charges in the case alleging his mishandling of classified documents from his time in the White House. The additional charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday include one count of willful retention of national defense information and two obstruction counts related to alleged attempts to delete surveillance video footage at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in the summer of 2022. According to a court filing, Trump employees attempted to delete security footage at the Florida resort and one said “the boss” wanted a server deleted. Separately, Trump is embroiled in another serious case involving his alleged interference in the 2020 election, but the timing of a possible indictment is still unclear. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

2. Record heat

Millions of people in the US are bracing for more extreme temperatures today and into the weekend, testing power grids to their absolute limits. Energy providers in major cities are asking residents to reduce their consumption to help prevent localized outages. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled new measures aimed at protecting communities and workers. Biden asked US Labor Secretary Julie Su to issue a “heat hazard alert” clarifying protections for workers and to “increase inspection in high-risk industries like construction and agriculture.” Among other measures, the US Forest Service is awarding more than $1 billion in grants for the planting of trees that is aimed at helping to bring down temperatures in the long term. And the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing “billions” to open cooling centers and make buildings more heat-resistant.

3. Emmy Awards

The Primetime Emmy Awards — television’s top honor — have been postponed for the first time in more than two decades as strikes by Hollywood writers and actors continue, according to Variety. The awards show had been scheduled to air on Fox on September 18 but vendors for the event “have been told that the ceremony will not air” on that date, the entertainment outlet reported Thursday. The Emmy Awards typically happen in September for their proximity to the major networks kicking off what usually is the new TV season. But with thousands of writers and actors on strike, many productions have come to a complete halt amid what is expected to be months of painful contract negotiations. The postponement would be the first for the Emmys since the show was delayed after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.

4. Russia

Russia’s ambassador to the US has described the relationship between Moscow and Washington as “practically nonexistent” after the Biden administration agreed to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine. Cluster munitions, also called cluster bombs, are canisters that carry tens to hundreds of smaller bomblets, also known as submunitions. The canisters are designed to break open at a prescribed height, and the bomblets inside spread out over a wide area — potentially endangering civilians. Ukrainian troops have started firing the cluster munitions provided by the US as part of their counteroffensive, which appears to be ramping up after a slow start.

5. Uvalde

The mother of one of the 19 victims killed in the Uvalde school shooting is running to be the mayor of the Texas city. Kimberly Mata-Rubio announced her run for office Thursday in memory of her daughter Lexi, a 10-year-old student who was killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in May 2022. “This is only the beginning,” Mata-Rubio wrote in a social media post while sharing a photo of a Uvalde Leader-News story about her campaign. She currently serves as an advertising executive for the newspaper. Mata-Rubio is looking to succeed Mayor Don McLaughlin, who is stepping down after nearly 10 years leading the city. “I grieve for the woman you would have become and all the difference you would have made in this world,” she said of her daughter, adding, “I will honor your life with action.”

IN MEMORIAM

Randy Meisner, a founding member of the legendary rock band the Eagles, has died, according to an announcement on the band’s official website. He was 77. The bassist and vocalist contributed to some of the band’s most iconic songs, including “Try and Love Again” and “Take it to the Limit.”

TODAY’S NUMBER

﻿90,000

That’s around how many Afghans have been resettled in the US after their country fell to the Taliban in 2021, according to State Department figures. However, hundreds who were promised a home in the US say they have waited so long for the government to process their applications that they are now being sent back to the enemy they fled. In August 2021, more than 124,000 Afghans were airlifted out of Afghanistan in a huge US-led operation, but nearly two years later, many are still struggling to find their footing.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“We’re making the flying experience more inclusive and accessible, and that’s good for everyone.”

— Linda Jojo, a United Airlines executive, after the carrier said Thursday it will add Braille to its plane interiors. The language, which uses raised dots, was invented in 1824 by blind Frenchman Louis Braille. The announcement from the airline comes amid Disability Pride Month, which the US celebrates annually in July.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY…

This 7-second rule can keep your dog safe

Here’s an easy trick that can help you test if a surface is too hot for your dog to walk on. Your furry companions will be thankful!

