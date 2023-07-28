Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Salvage crews are waiting for a chance to board a cargo ship loaded with cars that has been burning for more than two days off the northern Dutch coast. The Dutch Coast Guard said Friday that the Fremantle Highway was still ablaze and being held by a tugboat off the coast of the northern island of Terschelling. The burning freighter is close to busy North Sea shipping lanes and an internationally renowned migratory bird habitat. A spokesperson for the Dutch government’s infrastructure and waterways agency says there is less smoke pouring out of the ship and its temperature appears to be decreasing.

