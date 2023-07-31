Adaptive cycling event brings biking to the physically disabled

By Robert Buan

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — REHAB Hospital of the Pacific collaborated with physical therapists, veterans groups and other organizations to bring cycling to people with physical disabilities at Kapiolani Regional Park on Sunday afternoon.

Groups involved in hosting the event understand how the importance of events like this for people who might not otherwise get to enjoy the exercise of feel part of that fun.

“So biking may seem simple to you and I because we’re able-bodied, but if you’ve had an accident or a disability and you need a lot of support to try it out,” said Stephanie Nadolny, CEO and President of REHAB Hospital of the Pacific.

“You need someone who knows how to transfer you safely, fit you to a bike, get you moving and hopefully make it successful so that you want to keep doing it and that you feel that experience of ‘Wow… Hey, I can do what my friends and family are doing. So I can be a part of it.’”

With the high levels of interest and involvement – from both participants as well as the partner groups involved – organizers feel confident about having the adaptive cycling events on a monthly basis.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.