San Francisco prosecutors to lay out murder case against consultant in death of Cash App’s Bob Lee

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco prosecutor’s office has started laying out its murder case against a tech consultant charged in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee. The preliminary hearing began Monday before a judge who will decide if there’s enough evidence for a trial against Nima Momeni. Momeni has pleaded not guilty and has remained in jail without bail since his arrest on April 13. That was more than a week after Lee was found bleeding in a deserted part of downtown San Francisco. He later died at a hospital. Prosecutors have argued that Momeni planned the attack, drove Lee to a secluded spot and stabbed him three times after a dispute related to Momeni’s younger sister.

