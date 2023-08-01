Palestinian opens fire in West Bank settlement, wounding 5 people before being killed
MAALE ADUMIM, West Bank (AP) — Israeli authorities say a Palestinian gunman has opened fire in an Israeli settlement east of Jerusalem, wounding at least five people before being shot and killed. The shooting in the sprawling Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, in the occupied West Bank, was the latest in the most violent stretch of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the territory in nearly two decades. The Palestinian assailant was shot Tuesday by an off-duty Israeli police officer outside a shopping mall.