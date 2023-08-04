Charles Ogletree, longtime legal and civil rights scholar at Harvard Law School, dies at 70

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Law professor and civil rights scholar Charles J. Ogletree Jr. has died after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s. He was 70. Ogletree had a distinguished career at Harvard Law School. His death Friday was confirmed by the dean of the school in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Ogletree taught Barack and Michelle Obama there. His list of legal clients over the years ranged from the late rapper Tupac Shakur to Anita Hill when she accused Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment. Dean John F. Manning said Friday that Ogletree was a tireless advocate for civil rights, equality, human dignity and social justice.

