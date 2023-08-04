Teenager suspected of killing man vogueing at Brooklyn gas station turns himself in, law enforcement source says

By Mark Morales and Emma Tucker, CNN

(CNN) — The 17-year-old who police believe is responsible for the stabbing death of a 28-year-old professional dancer at a Brooklyn gas station last weekend has turned himself in, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The teenager turned himself in with his attorney and is now in police custody, the source said.

O’Shae Sibley was dancing – vogueing – to a Beyoncé song at the gas station with friends when a group of men approached them and started to shout gay slurs, Sibley’s friend Otis Pena said on Facebook Live. The anti-gay slurs eventually led to a dispute, an NYPD spokesperson said.

Pena, who witnessed the incident, said the argument escalated and one man stabbed Sibley. Pena said he went to Sibley’s aid and put pressure on the wound. Sibley was stabbed in the torso, police said, before being taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police have been investigating Sibley’s death as a hate crime.

Sibley was a professional dancer who was featured in several music videos and also performed at New York City’s renowned Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, according to the organization’s website.

