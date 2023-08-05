Rosenwald Schools helped educate Black students in segregated South. Could a national park follow?

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (AP) — In a small South Carolina town, a community is getting ready to show off a little-remembered part of the history of the segregated South. The restoration of the Rosenwald school in St. George is nearly complete. Part of the money to build the school for Black students in 1925 came from Jewish businessman Julius Rosenwald, once president of Sears Roebuck. Rosenwald partnered with Black communities to build 5,000 schools in 15 states across the South that spent little money on African American students during Jim Crow. Only about 500 are standing and roughly half of them have been restored. There also is a movement to create a national park to honor Rosenwald.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.