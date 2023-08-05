Striking Nigerian doctors to embark on nationwide protest over unmet demands by country’s leader

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Doctors from Nigerian public hospitals who have been on strike since last week say they will embark on a nationwide protest, accusing the country’s president of ignoring their demands for better work conditions. The protest is scheduled to take place on Wednesday and it became necessary to draw attention to the demands “which have been largely neglected” by the government, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors said Saturday. In a letter to the Nigerian ministry of health, the doctors said they would also picket government offices until their demands are met. The planned protest follows a similar demonstration earlier this week by Nigerian trade unions protesting the soaring cost of living in Africa’s most populous country.

