Ukrainians move to North Dakota for oil field jobs to help families facing war back home

DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s oil industry is turning to Ukrainians to fill jobs amid a workforce shortage. The North Dakota Petroleum Council trade group this spring announced its Bakken Global Recruitment of Oilfield Workers program, led by former Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford. The program’s first group of workers arrived in July via the Uniting for Ukraine humanitarian program, enabling them to work in the U.S. with sponsorship for two years. Dickinson, one of the communities welcoming the workers, has a deep Ukrainian heritage going back over a century. Some of the workers hope to bring their families over someday while others hope to return to Ukraine.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.