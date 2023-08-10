How to help or donate in response to the deadly wildfire in Maui

Many people are looking for ways to help the response to the deadly wildfires that swept through the Hawaiian island of Maui even as emergency operations continue on Thursday. Philanthropy experts recommend giving to experienced organizations that are well-situated to respond to a specific disaster. Major disaster response organizations like the American Red Cross have said they are already communicating with local and federal governments. Regine Webster is the vice president of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. She urged people to be patient before deciding where to give their support as it may take days for the full extent of the damage to be known.

