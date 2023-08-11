More than 1 million barrels of oil removed from deteriorating tanker moored off Yemen, UN says

NEW YORK (AP) — The United Nations says an environmental disaster has been prevented with the transfer of 1.1 million barrels of oil from a deteriorating tanker moored off the coast of war-torn Yemen. An international team began siphoning the oil from the dilapidated vessel known as the SOF Safer on July 25. The U.N. said Friday that all of the oil is now aboard a replacement tanker called Nautica. International organizations and rights groups had long warned of a potential spill or an explosion involving the tanker, which has not been maintained for years. The U.N. says more funding is needed to transport the oil away and to move the SOF Safer.

By EDITH M. LEDERER and JACK JEFFERY Associated Press

