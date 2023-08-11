Developers have Black families fighting to maintain property and history

PHILLIPS COMMUNITY, S.C. (AP) — All along the booming South Carolina coast, developers looking to profit on vacation getaways and new homes are targeting land owned by the descendants of enslaved people. From Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head, Black landowners who inherited land have been embroiled in disputes with skilled investors seeking to capitalize on rising property values. Recent state reforms helped stem the tide. But skyrocketing tax assessments remain a threat and the pressure keeps building. Stakeholders and residents are fighting the squeeze that threatens to erase historic Black communities. Elderly residents are clinging to an inheritance that is slipping away.

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

