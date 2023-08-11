Journalist group changes its name to the Indigenous Journalists Association to be more inclusive

WINNIPEG, Canada (AP) — The Native American Journalists Association has voted to change its name to the Indigenous Journalists Association in an effort to become more inclusive and strengthen ties with Indigenous journalists worldwide. The decision was announced Friday during its annual conference in Winnipeg, Canada. The vote was 89-55 in favor of the name change. The group was founded in 1983 and now has more than 950 members. Today, most of its members are in the United States. Practical reasons for the change involve more inclusion with journalists in Canada and conformity with United Nations terminology.

By HALLIE GOLDEN and FELICIA FONSECA Associated Press

