Scuffles break out outside Athens court as arrested Croatian soccer fans testify over deadly attack

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Clashes have broken out in front of court buildings in Athens where scores of arrested Croatian soccer supporters were giving evidence following deadly fan violence this week. Some 200 fans of AEK Athens gathered outside the court complex, some hurling bottles of water and other objects at police and television crews. No arrests or injuries were reported. A Champions League qualifier between AEK and Dinamo Zagreb was called off Tuesday after scores of Croatian supporters wielding wooden clubs and metal bats attacked bystanders outside AEK’s Opap Arena. One AEK fan died at the scene from a stab wound, while 10 others were injured.

