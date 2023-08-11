Voting begins as Malaysian leader Anwar seeks to shore up his rule in vital state elections

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Voting has begun in crucial state elections in Malaysia, where Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s multi-coalition government is seeking to strengthen its hold against a strong Islamic opposition. Queues formed outside schools and other polling stations as voters began to stream in. Nearly 9.8 million people, or about half the country’s electorate, are eligible to elect 245 assembly members in six states. The polls are widely viewed as an early referendum both for Anwar’s leadership and also the strength of the Islamist opposition after divisive general elections in November. If the opposition takes control of states led by Anwar’s bloc or otherwise has a strong showing in state polls, analysts say it will put pressure on Anwar and could rock the stability of his government.

