Woman fatally shot at Home Depot store in Florida, suspect is in custody

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A man has opened fire inside a Home Depot store in the Florida Panhandle, killing a woman. Authorities say deputies and police officers responding to the store in Pensacola on Friday found the woman fatally shot. Two other people had minor injuries. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says in a social media post that the suspect was taken into custody a short time later. A spokeswoman for Home Depot says the victim was a third-party contractor. The sheriff’s office says the shooter and the victim knew each other. No further details were immediately provided.

