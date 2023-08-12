2 dead and several missing after Tunisian migrant boat sinks

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — An infant and a 20-year-old man were found dead Saturday morning after a migrant boat sank off the coast of Tunisia, near the southeastern port of Gabès, coast guards reported. According to a statement from the National Guard, the boat, which was carrying 20 Tunisian migrants, sank just 120 meters from the beaches of Gabès. Thirteen individuals were rescued, and search efforts are ongoing to locate the five who are still missing. The prosecutor’s office has initiated an investigation into the causes and circumstances of the incident, the statement said. Gabès port is located approximately 140 kilometers from Sfax, a point of departure for many of the Mediterranean crossing operations toward Europe.

