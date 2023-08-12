A first-time senator from Baluchistan named caretaker prime minister to oversee Pakistan’s elections

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The office of Pakistan’s prime minister says that first-time Anwaar-ul-haq Kakar will head the national caretaker government as the country moves toward parliamentary elections. A first-time senator, Kakar hails from Pakistan’s southwest. The announcement Saturday was made following a second round of meetings between incumbent Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz. Kakar’s nomination was later signed into effect by Pakistani President Arif Alvi. Sharif dissolved the parliament last week as its five-year term came to an end. Usually, such a step is a formality and a general election would typically have to be held within 90 days.

