Activist in Niger with ties to junta tells the AP region needs to ‘accept new regime’ or risk war

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — A local activist in Niger with ties to the military regime says the only way to avoid conflict in the country between mutinous soldiers that ousted the president and regional nations who are threatening an invasion to reinstate him, is to recognize the new regime as the ones in power. Insa Garba Saidou, a local activist who supports Niger’s new military rulers in its communications said there will be no dialogue with regional countries until they acknowledge the new head of state. The West African regional bloc, ECOWAS, has threatened to use military force if President Mohamed Bazoum, who took office two years ago, is not released and reinstated. However, the junta has dismissed its warnings.

