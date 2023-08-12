Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver remembered in a memorial service as fighter for those in need

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, the first Black woman elected to statewide office in New Jersey history, was remembered in a memorial service Saturday as a trailblazer who fought to help those in need. The Rev. Al Sharpton and a host of New Jersey officials addressed mourners in the packed Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. Those attending included Oliver’s 95-year-old mother and other family members as well as five current and former governors of the state. Oliver died Aug. 1 at age 71 following a hospital stay for an undisclosed medical condition. Gov. Phil Murphy praised her as a “first-rate fighter for every New Jerseyan.”

