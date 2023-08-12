Starting next year, child influencers can sue if earnings aren’t set aside, says new Illinois law

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois is the first state in the U.S. to ensure child social media influencers are compensated for their work. That’s according to Sen. David Koehler, of Peoria, who sponsored the bill signed into law Friday that will go into effect on July 1, 2024. Besides coordinated dances and funny toddler comments, family vlogs nowadays may share intimate details of their children’s lives for countless strangers to view. Brand deals featuring the internet’s darlings can reap tens of thousands of dollars per video. But so far there are minimal regulations for the “sharenthood” industry, which experts say can cause serious harm to children.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

