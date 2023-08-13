7 killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including a 23-day-old baby girl

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Seven people – including a 23-day-old baby girl – have been killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region, according to the country’s Internal Affairs Ministry. The attack on Kherson province follows Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar’s comments on Saturday quelling rumors that Ukrainian forces had landed on the occupied left (east) bank of the Dnieper in the region. Ukrainian military officials said Saturday evening that Kyiv’s forces had made progress in the south, claiming some success near the key village of Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and capturing other unspecified territories. In Russia, local officials reported that on Sunday air defense systems shot down three drones in regions bordering Ukraine.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.