Mexican investigators find decapitated and burned bodies possibly linked to horrifying video

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican investigators have found four burned and decapitated bodies that may be related to the horrifying case of five kidnapped youths, one of whom was filmed being forced to kill the others. Prosecutors in the western state of Jalisco said Thursday the bodies were badly burned and have not yet been identified. But the bodies were found near where the young men were kidnapped and later photographed in captivity in the township of Lagos de Morena. The fact the cadavers were decapitated also matches the details of a video that shows one member of the group apparently being forced to saw off his friend’s head with a knife.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.