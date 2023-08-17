Taekwondo athletes appear to be North Korea’s first delegation to travel since border closed in 2020

BEIJING (AP) — North Korea appears to have sent its first delegation abroad since it closed its borders in early 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A group of North Korean taekwondo athletes and officials were seen at Beijing’s airport Friday morning. Japanese and South Korean media reported the group was expected to travel to Kazakhstan to compete at the world championships. North Korea has extremely limited air connections at the best of times and travel all but ended when Pyongyang closed its borders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. How badly North Koreans were affected by COVID-19 is unknown, since the country lacks most basic health care and shares limited information with the outside world.

