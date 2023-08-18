A woman interrupts a Quran-burning protest in Sweden by spraying activist with a fire extinguisher

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish police have detained a woman who sprayed an anti-Islam activist with a fire extinguisher as he staged a Quran-burning protest outside the Iranian Embassy in Stockholm. Video of the scene Friday showed the woman rushing up to Salwan Momika and spraying him with white powder before she was intercepted by plainclothes police who led her away. Momika, who appeared stunned but unhurt in the incident, then resumed his demonstration, which had been authorized by police. A police spokeswoman says the woman was detained on suspicion of disturbing public order and violence against a police officer. Momika, a refugee from Iraq, has desecrated the Quran in a series of anti-Islam protests that have caused anger in many Muslim countries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.