Biden goes west for his second vacation of the month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are heading west on Friday for more rest and relaxation. The first couple will spend about a week in the area of Lake Tahoe, the massive alpine lake that abuts California and Nevada and is a tourist attraction, particularly in the winter for its ski resorts. The president is headed there from Camp David, where he was hosting a summit Friday with the leaders of South Korea and Japan. The Bidens will halt their vacation for a day on Monday to visit Maui. They will meet with survivors, first responders, and local officials while seeing the damage.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.