Vina Morales replaces Lea Salonga in Broadway’s ‘Here Lies Love’ to spotlight Filipino stars

As Tony Award winner Lea Salonga prepares to depart the first ever all-Filipino cast Broadway cast this week, her role will become a revolving door to showcase other well-known talent from the Philippines. The production says actor and singer Vina Morales, also beloved in the Philippines, will take over as Aurora Aquino in “Here Lies Love” for a month-long engagement starting Sept. 22. Producers say they are committed to highlighting the country’s “abundance of talent.” “Here Lies Love” chronicles the rise to power of Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos and wife Imelda. It marked the first time Salonga played a Filipino character on Broadway.

