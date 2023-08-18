Japan’s Kishida to visit Fukushima plant before deciding date to start controversial water release

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says he will visit the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant on Sunday before setting a release date for its treated radioactive wastewater, as his government continues working to promote understanding over the controversial plan at home and abroad. It is time to make a decision, Kishida told reporters in Washington on Friday after wrapping up his summit with U.S. and South Korean leaders at Camp David. The plan has faced strong opposition from Japanese fishing communities and groups in South Korea and China.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.