Man injured in shooting that killed rapper Takeoff, member of the group Migos, alleges Houston venue failed to provide adequate security

(CNN) — A man who says he was injured during a November 2022 shooting that killed rapper Takeoff in Houston, Texas, is suing the venue where the incident happened, alleging the establishment failed to provide adequate security to protect guests at the event, among other claims.

Others being sued as part of the suit include the owners and managers of 810 Houston, a billiards and bowling venue. CNN previously reported Takeoff, who was one-third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was shot and killed outside a private event at the Houston venue.

A news release from one of the law firms representing plaintiff Joshua Washington says he was “working as personal assistant to Takeoff’s uncle and bandmate Quavo” when he attended the event and was hit by stray bullets during the shooting, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges Washington and his friends were at the venue for an event on November 1, 2022 when a group of people started “trying to intimidate a well-known artist/musician and his group of friends (which included Plaintiff Washington).”

The lawsuit says Washington’s group decided to leave and started to walk away when he heard gunfire, which came from two people in front of the venue.

Washington was hit in the side by stray bullets, around an inch from his colon, the lawsuit claims.

He was then “forced to run down three flights of stairs with his injury and ultimately had to make his own way to the hospital,” according to the court filing.

According to the lawsuit, the venue knew the event would require additional security but did not put any in place.

“Defendants were informed that the event required extra security and would draw a large crowd, many of whom could be celebrities which in itself presents unique and advanced security considerations, none of which were taken.”

In addition to their alleged failure to enhance security ahead of the event, the defendants displayed gross negligence by failing “to provide screening and available deterrence, such as a metal detector, for those entering the premises with firearms or other weapons,” the lawsuit states.

CNN has reached out to the venue and all other defendants but none immediately responded.

According to the lawsuit, Washington is seeking more than $250,000 but less than $1 million in damages due to the injuries he suffered, the loss of future earnings and the costs of his medical care.

He’s being represented by two lawyers, including civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers.

“This shooting was a tragedy,” Sellers said. “But it was a preventable tragedy.”

A grand jury in Harris County, Texas, indicted 33-year-old Patrick Clark on a murder charge in May in connection with the shooting death of Takeoff, as CNN previously reported. Clark’s lawyer contends he is not guilty.

