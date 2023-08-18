Thousands more Mauritanians are making their way to the US, thanks to a route spread on social media

CINCINNATI (AP) — Thousands of migrants from the West African country of Mauritania have arrived in the U.S. in recent months, following a new route taking them to Nicaragua and up through the southern border. Previously, those fleeing Mauritania entered through Brazil and took a treacherous jungle passage — or risked their lives on boats to Europe. The Nicaragua route doesn’t require a visa. That fact is circulating on TikTok, where travel agencies and guides advertise trip packages. Many Mauritanians say that’s how they learned of the route. Some say they’re fleeing anti-Black racism by the Arab-led government. Others hope for economic opportunities. After turning themselves in at the border, many make their way to Cincinnati, where a small, vibrant Mauritanian community welcomes them.

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ, PATRICK ORSAGOS and RENATA BRITO Associated Press

