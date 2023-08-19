Man driving motorcycle near Swan Valley hospitalized after crash
BONNEVILLE COUNTY (KIFI)-Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred on August 18, 2023, at 8:42 p.m., eastbound US26 at milepost 371 in Bonneville County, near Swan Valley.
A 51-year-old male from Idaho Falls, was driving a Honda VT1100 eastbound on US26 when he drove off the right shoulder, over corrected and the vehicle overturned.
The driver was taken via air ambulance to a local hospital.
The roadway was blocked for an hour in both directions to allow emergency personnel to clear the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.