Man driving motorcycle near Swan Valley hospitalized after crash

BONNEVILLE COUNTY (KIFI)-Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash that occurred on August 18, 2023, at 8:42 p.m., eastbound US26 at milepost 371 in Bonneville County, near Swan Valley. A 51-year-old male from Idaho Falls, was driving a Honda VT1100 eastbound on US26 when he drove off the right shoulder, over corrected and the vehicle overturned. The driver was taken via air ambulance to a local hospital. The roadway was blocked for an hour in both directions to allow emergency personnel to clear the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

