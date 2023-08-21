14 people were shot, one fatally, in the same Milwaukee neighborhood, police say

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say 13 people were injured and one was killed in three separate shootings, just blocks from each other, over the weekend. WISN-TV Milwaukee reports four people were taken to a hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday near 13th and Mitchell streets around 8:30 p.m. A 22-year-old man was taken into custody and charges were pending. Just over an hour later, a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot a couple of blocks away, near 16th and Bruce streets. Police say the shooter is still at large. That shooting was about two blocks away from a mass shooting that injured nine people near 14th and Burnham streets on Saturday night. Police say all victims were expected to survive.

