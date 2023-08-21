A bus crashes off the road in central Turkey, leaving 12 passengers dead

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An official says a passenger bus has veered off the road and crashed into a roadside ditch in central Turkey, killing 12 people and injuring 19 others. Gov. Mehmet Ali Ozkan said Monday the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle. The bus crossed into the oncoming lane and then plunged into the ditch near the central Turkish city of Yozgat. Eleven of the passengers died at the scene of the crash while one other died in the hospital. The injured passengers are being treated in nearby hospitals and one of them is in serious condition. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

