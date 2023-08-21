A list of the 5 new vehicles with the lowest average purchase prices in the US

A new car that costs under $20,000, once an unofficial threshold of affordability, is all but history in the United States. Blame it on automakers abandoning the low-profit small-car business as American consumers increasingly gravitate toward pricier SUVs and trucks. The compact Mitsubishi Mirage has become the last new vehicle with an average selling price under $20,000. And even the Mirage appears on the way out. The trade publication Automotive News has reported that Mitsubishi will stop selling the Mirage by the middle of this decade. Here are the five new vehicles with the lowest average selling prices in the United States, according to Cox Automotive.

By The Associated Press

