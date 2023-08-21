American Sha’Carri Richardson wins women’s 100 meters at world track and field championships

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Sha’Carri Richardson won the women’s 100 meters in a championship record 10.65 seconds at the 2023 World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Monday.

Jamaicans finished second and third. Shericka Jackson earned the silver medal in 10.72 seconds, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce claimed the bronze in 10.77.

In 2021, Richardson had been expected to be one of the biggest draws at the Tokyo Olympic Games after winning the women’s 100 meters at the US trials, but was barred from competing after accepting a one-month ban for her positive test for cannabis. She later said her action was the result of mourning the death of her mother.

She failed to qualify for last year’s World Championships. This year’s edition is her first major global event since the Olympics.

Earlier this year, Richardson showed excellent form at the US championships, running a then-world best time of 10.71. In July, Jackson, 29, moved to the top of the 2023 leaderboard with a 10.65 at the Jamaican nationals.

Richardson’s time Monday is a personal best and is .16 behind the world record Florence Griffith-Joyner set in 1988.

