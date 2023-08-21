Knicks sue Raptors, accusing foe of using ex-Knicks employee as ‘mole’ to steal scouting secrets

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks are suing the Toronto Raptors, the Raptors head coach and a former Knicks employee, saying the worker stole thousands of videos and other scouting secrets to give to his new Canadian employer. The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court on Monday seeks unspecified damages and a ban on any further spread of trade secrets compiled by the NBA team. The Knicks said the theft occurred in recent weeks during the departure of the employee, who since August 2021 has directed the planning, organizing and distribution of all video scouting responsibilities for the Knicks coaching staff.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.