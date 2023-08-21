Man dies while trying to rescue mother and child from New Hampshire river

ALBANY, N.H. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man died over the weekend while rescuing family members from a New Hampshire river. State police say they responded to the Swift River in Albany around midday Sunday after a report of a possible drowning. Authorities say a mother and a child became stuck near in an area with a fast current. Thirty-seven-year-old Vincent Parr, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, went in to help them, also got caught in the current, and ultimately died. The mother and child reached shore safely. It was the second such death in New Hampshire in less than a week.

