Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanks Canadians for support after separation from wife

Published 4:29 PM

By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is thanking Canadians for their support in his first public remarks about his family since he and his wife, Sophie, announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage. Trudeau and Sophie announced the decision in statements posted on Instagram early this month, adding they would vacation as a family. The Prime Minister returned from his vacation and was asked about how he is doing.

Associated Press

