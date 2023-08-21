The Bidens will travel to Maui to meet with wildfire survivors and first responders

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are traveling to Maui to comfort survivors of the devastating wildfires that ripped through the western part of the Hawaiian island earlier this month. The Bidens are taking a detour from their weeklong vacation in the Lake Tahoe area for the Monday trip to the historic town of Lahaina. The Bidens will view the damaged town, both from helicopters and on the ground. The Democratic president will deliver remarks paying tribute to the victims of the wildfires, which have killed more than 100 people since they began on Aug. 8.

