Brattleboro murder suspect pleads not guilty to killing man with baseball bat
By Michael Cusanelli
Click here for updates on this story
BRATTLEBORO, Vermont (WPTZ) — A Vermont man accused of killing a person with a baseball bat pleaded not guilty during a virtual court appearance on Monday.
Matthew Dulmaine is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 59-year-old landscaper Timothy Barbour.
Barbour’s body was found on Aug. 2 down an embankment on Cedar Street near Harris Hill Ski Jump, according to police.
If convicted, Dulmaine faces a maximum sentence of 20 years to life in prison. He is being held without bail.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.